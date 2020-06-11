11th June 2020
Shetland Food and Drink gains share of coronavirus funding

Shetland Food and Drink is gaining £1,500 to help combat the impact of coronavirus.

The money represents a small slice of a £500,000 support package being offered by VisitScotland.

Manager of Shetland Food and Drink Claire White welcomed the announcement.

“Shetland Food and Drink is delighted to have successfully applied for funding from the VisitScotland Tourism Destination and Sector Support Fund.

“As many member businesses face an uncertain future, revenue of this type is important in helping the islands cope with the COVID-19 aftermath.”

The fund, which closed on 22 May, was originally set at £400,000 but was increased to £500,000 due to the volume of requests. A total of 98 applications were received requesting a total of £1.6 million.

