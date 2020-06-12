12th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Covid testing service will be moved

Covid testing service will be moved
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Plans are underway for Shetland’s Covid-19 testing service to move to a new home at Brevik, the site of the old health board headquarters, from Monday.

The move means the temporary testing pod that was set up in the Gilbert Bain Hospital car park at the start of the pandemic will no longer be used to test coronavirus patients.

NHS Shetland says testing at the Brevik site is only for people referred for a test, and will be by appointment only.

Those who can be referred include:
• Symptomatic people who cannot access the UK government testing scheme (eg aged under five) or for specific clinical reasons.
• Those needing pre-op tests for a procedure to be done in Shetland or Aberdeen.
• People identified through contact tracing by public health.
• NHS and other staff referred by occupational health.

The health authority says anyone arriving at the Brevik site to be swabbed must stay in their car to allow a health professional to take a throat and nose swab through the car window.

The process takes minutes, and then the individual can go home.

Tags:
Brevik House
Covid-19
Gilbert Bain Hospital

More articles about Brevik House, Covid-19 and Gilbert Bain Hospital

‘Alarming’ increase in number of children using foodbank
‘Alarming’ increase in number of children using foodbank
05/06/2020
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
02/06/2020
WATCH: Covid no barrier for dog training exercises
WATCH: Covid no barrier for dog training exercises
02/06/2020
‘Steady flow’ of traffic as dump re-opens
‘Steady flow’ of traffic as dump re-opens
01/06/2020
Council awaits clarity on when schools can re-open
Council awaits clarity on when schools can re-open
20/05/2020
Caution urged as Lerwick dump prepares to reopen
Caution urged as Lerwick dump prepares to reopen
19/05/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top