Covid testing service will be moved

Plans are underway for Shetland’s Covid-19 testing service to move to a new home at Brevik, the site of the old health board headquarters, from Monday.

The move means the temporary testing pod that was set up in the Gilbert Bain Hospital car park at the start of the pandemic will no longer be used to test coronavirus patients.

NHS Shetland says testing at the Brevik site is only for people referred for a test, and will be by appointment only.

Those who can be referred include:

• Symptomatic people who cannot access the UK government testing scheme (eg aged under five) or for specific clinical reasons.

• Those needing pre-op tests for a procedure to be done in Shetland or Aberdeen.

• People identified through contact tracing by public health.

• NHS and other staff referred by occupational health.

The health authority says anyone arriving at the Brevik site to be swabbed must stay in their car to allow a health professional to take a throat and nose swab through the car window.

The process takes minutes, and then the individual can go home.