Passengers must wear face coverings at Sumburgh Airport

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has introduced new measures at its airports as it prepares for the gradual return of scheduled flights.

Passengers are required to wear face coverings at Sumburgh Airport, use hand sanitiser and adhere to strict social distancing measures.

Hial’s airports have remained open to essential, lifeline services and emergency flights during lockdown.

The measured reintroduction of scheduled flights will see airport staff wearing more personal protective equipment than normal, including face masks and gloves where required.

Screens have been installed and physical distancing measures are in place, according to Hial, with sanitiser stations in key locations throughout airports and regular deep cleaning being carried out.

Passengers will be required to wear face coverings before entering airport terminals and must keep them in place until their journeys are completed.

The numbers of passengers within the terminal building will also be limited and only travelling passengers will be allowed in the terminal due to physical distancing rules.

Hial said that temperature checks are not currently required, based on the latest advice from the Scottish government and Health Protection Scotland.

Managing director Inglis Lyon said: “My colleagues have worked extremely hard to offer a safer environment for passengers at our airports and we will continue to rely on the understanding and cooperation of travellers to follow our new procedures to make their experience as smooth as possible, given the current restrictions.

“We are pleased that we are now able to focus on a safe and gradual resumption of air travel, however it is vital that everyone plays their part in helping ensure we avoid risking transmission of Covid-19, by ensuring that you turn up at the airport wearing your face mask, maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene. We will continue to move in lockstep with Transport Scotland and adhere to Health Protection Scotland advice.”