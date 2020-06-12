UK must not sell weapons to USA, MP says

MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the UK to suspend its sale of weapons to the USA due to their use against protestors in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mr Carmichael said UK ministers must temporarily ban the movement of tear gas, rubber bullets and other such equipment into America, because of evidence they have been used “against unarmed protestors and journalists”.

He said that failure to do so would “make the UK complicit in the repression of peaceful protest”.

“Around the world people are rightly protesting the systemic racism that is the backdrop of the murder of George Floyd.

“Black Lives Matter and the UK Government should be leading the charge in calling out this grotesque injustice, and condemning the President’s threat of military action against unarmed protesters.”

Mr Carmichael said that on a previous trip to the United States he had witnessed first-hand “how black people continue to be marginalised in parts of the states, several decades after segregation was supposedly ended.”

“It made a lasting impression on me,” he said.

“At home and abroad we must all reflect on how we can act against prejudice on both a personal and community level.”