Islesburgh Drama Group cancels all productions for 2020

Islesburgh Drama Group has formally announced the cancellation of all its productions for this year, including the popular bi-annual pantomime.

The group stated that the decision was a difficult one to make, but insiste the coronavirus pandemic meant cancellation was the right option.

It also stated that many of its members had had to care for their families while facing changing work environments.

Planning for productions such as the pantomime usually begins eight months in advance, and currently the organisers say it is impossible to take their plans forward with the social distance requirements in place.

“The Islesburgh Drama Group family includes those with underlying health conditions and therefore our priority has to be to our cast, crew, their families, friends, colleagues and you our audience,” a statement read.

“Your health and well-being is our number one concern at this time.”

Trustees, directors and producers said they were “currently exploring options on how to continue bringing amateur dramatics to audiences in Shetland, so watch this space”.

The statement added: “We continue to work behind the scenes to bring joy and creativity to our community. We will do our upmost to bring productions back to the Garrison in 2021 as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.”