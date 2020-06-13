Positive response to anti-racism walks

13th June 2020
People have shown their support for a new anti-racism movement formed after the death in America of George Floyd.

Shetland Staands wi Black Lives Matter has seen people gather to over 50 “stations” across the isles to collect posters.

It comes after civil rights campaigner Joy Duncan highlighted the creation of the local pressure group.

The event did not take the form of a conventional protest march. Instead, it allowed people to show support in a way that stopped short of breaching lockdown restrictions by collecting the posters on their daily walks.

Ms Dunlop, who was hosting a station outside her home in East Voe, said there had been a “really good turn-out” with “lots of positivity”.

“It’s all lockdown friendly,” she said. “There’s a feeling of positivity, and I think people can feel this is going to create a change.”

She said a Facebook page under the Shetland Staands Wi Black Lives Matter would remain permanently in place.

It comes in a week in which Ms Dunlop’s daughter Mara spoke out to The Shetland Times about racial abuse she has suffered in the isles.

And four Up-Helly-A’ committees banned the use of blackface by squads taking part in their events, after 20 year-old Ellie Ratter from Brae dismissed the practice as “harmful” to people of colour.

Council convener Malcolm Bell welcomed that news, but – at the same time – insisted a ban should not be required, because the community should already know such activities were unacceptable.

