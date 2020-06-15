15th June 2020
Bail refused as man admits charges

A man has admitted behaving threateningly during a bus journey in Scalloway.

Trevor Couper, 27, of the village’s Meadowfield Crescent pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting and uttering threats of violence during the course of the bus journey on 5th June, while on bail.

Couper also admitted failing to comply with the conditions of a bail order which called for him to remain at his home address.

On Monday sentence was deferred until 1st July. Bail was refused and Couper – who has been in custody since making his first appearance last week – was remanded.

Lerwick Sheriff Court

