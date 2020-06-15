Firefighters called to grass fire in Lerwick

A section of grassland has caught fire in the dry conditions in Lerwick this afternoon, resulting in the loss of power to almost 5,000 customers.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the fire off the A970 near the junction with Ladies Drive around 12.45pm.

Two appliances and a fire service car were called to the incident.

According to the fire service the area of grassland was around 10 square metres. The fire was still under way at 1.15pm.

Police were controlling traffic past the site.

Scottish and Southern Energy 4,865 customers were affected by the fire at Gremista Industrial Estate. Engineers were attending at the scene.