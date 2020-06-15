15th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Firefighters called to grass fire in Lerwick

Firefighters called to grass fire in Lerwick
, by , in News, ST Online

A section of grassland has caught fire in the dry conditions in Lerwick this afternoon, resulting in the loss of power to almost 5,000 customers.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the fire off the A970 near the junction with Ladies Drive around 12.45pm.

Two appliances and a fire service car were called to the incident.

According to the fire service the area of grassland was around 10 square metres. The fire was still under way at 1.15pm.

Police were controlling traffic past the site.

Scottish and Southern Energy 4,865 customers were affected by the fire at Gremista Industrial Estate. Engineers were attending at the scene.

Tags:
fire

More articles about fire

Warning against fireworks during ‘Clap for Carers”
Warning against fireworks during ‘Clap for Carers”
05/05/2020
Motorhome destroyed by blaze
Motorhome destroyed by blaze
15/03/2020
Early morning fire at Burra caravan
Early morning fire at Burra caravan
23/09/2019

About Andrew Hirst

View other stories by »

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top