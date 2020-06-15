15th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Owners asked to let coastguard know if boats are left unattended

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News, ST Online

Boat owners are being reminded to please inform the coastguard if they will be leaving vessels unattended for any period of time.

The Aith lifeboat was called out on Sunday evening after reports of a small boat lying empty near an uninhabited isle to the west of Scalloway.

While no missing people had been reported in the area, the volunteer crew of the Charles Lidbury were asked by local coastguard officers to make their way to the scene and investigate.

The call out came at 4.30pm and the lifeboat team steamed south to where the skiff had been moored – near the skerry of Sanda Stour at the entrance to Weisdale Voe.

On arrival the small boat was recognised by a crew member – who then made contact with the boat’s owner to confirm that they were safe and well. The lifeboat was then able to return to base, reaching the Aith station by 7.30pm.

The RNLI stated: “We will always be available to respond to potential emergencies, but some call outs are easily avoidable – if boat owners can please remember to inform the authorities of any vessels being left unattended at sea or moored away from their usual berthing. It helps prevent causing public alarm and helps to protect the RNLI’s resources.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency can be contacted by local boat owners via radio or by phoning the Lerwick station on (01595) 692976.

Tags:
Aith Lifeboat
coastguard
RNLI
Weisdale Voe

More articles about Aith Lifeboat, coastguard, RNLI and Weisdale Voe

Lifeboat sent to investigate after dinghy is found
Lifeboat sent to investigate after dinghy is found
14/06/2020
Crewman is airlifted from offshore vessel
Crewman is airlifted from offshore vessel
18/05/2020
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
Missing kayakers prompt sea search – and fresh calls to ‘stay home and stay ashore’
20/04/2020
Injured crewman airlifted
Injured crewman airlifted
29/03/2020
Offshore worker tested positive for Covid-19 after being airlifted
Offshore worker tested positive for Covid-19 after being airlifted
28/03/2020
WATCH: Local trawler towed to safety after running aground
WATCH: Local trawler towed to safety after running aground
21/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top