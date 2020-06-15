Owners asked to let coastguard know if boats are left unattended

Boat owners are being reminded to please inform the coastguard if they will be leaving vessels unattended for any period of time.

The Aith lifeboat was called out on Sunday evening after reports of a small boat lying empty near an uninhabited isle to the west of Scalloway.

While no missing people had been reported in the area, the volunteer crew of the Charles Lidbury were asked by local coastguard officers to make their way to the scene and investigate.

The call out came at 4.30pm and the lifeboat team steamed south to where the skiff had been moored – near the skerry of Sanda Stour at the entrance to Weisdale Voe.

On arrival the small boat was recognised by a crew member – who then made contact with the boat’s owner to confirm that they were safe and well. The lifeboat was then able to return to base, reaching the Aith station by 7.30pm.

The RNLI stated: “We will always be available to respond to potential emergencies, but some call outs are easily avoidable – if boat owners can please remember to inform the authorities of any vessels being left unattended at sea or moored away from their usual berthing. It helps prevent causing public alarm and helps to protect the RNLI’s resources.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency can be contacted by local boat owners via radio or by phoning the Lerwick station on (01595) 692976.