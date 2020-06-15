Police report drink and drug driving arrests

A motorist was arrested in relation to alleged drug driving offences after a weekend of action across the Highlands and Islands led by Police Scotland’s road policing division, while another was stopped for a claimed drink driving offence.

Officers were joined by colleagues from the alcohol and violence reduction unit and community policing teams to target illegal driving as part of the division’s effort to improving road safety.

Across the north of Scotland the weekend’s activity resulted in eight men, aged between 19 and 51, being arrested in connection with alleged drug driving after failing roadside drug tests.

Additionally, four men aged between 16 and 31 and a 26-year-old woman were stopped for alleged drink driving offences.

PC Calum Macaulay from the road policing team at Dingwall said: “We all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and others on the road safe. Anyone who drink or drug drives puts their safety, and that of innocent members of the public, at significant risk.

“The consequences of drink or drug driving can be fatal; we cannot be clearer about the dangers and it simply isn’t worth the risk. When caught drink or drug driving, you face losing your licence, potentially your job and you could even be imprisoned.

“Please think about your safety and that of others before getting behind the wheel. Particularly during this difficult time, we should all be looking out for each other and being safe. If you have concerns about someone drink or drug driving, please contact us so we can take action.”