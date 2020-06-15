15th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Police report drink and drug driving arrests

Police report drink and drug driving arrests
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A motorist was arrested in relation to alleged drug driving offences after a weekend of action across the Highlands and Islands led by Police Scotland’s road policing division, while another was stopped for a claimed drink driving offence.

Officers were joined by colleagues from the alcohol and violence reduction unit and community policing teams to target illegal driving as part of the division’s effort to improving road safety.

Across the north of Scotland the weekend’s activity resulted in eight men, aged between 19 and 51, being arrested in connection with alleged drug driving after failing roadside drug tests.

Additionally, four men aged between 16 and 31 and a 26-year-old woman were stopped for alleged drink driving offences.

PC Calum Macaulay from the road policing team at Dingwall said: “We all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and others on the road safe. Anyone who drink or drug drives puts their safety, and that of innocent members of the public, at significant risk.

“The consequences of drink or drug driving can be fatal; we cannot be clearer about the dangers and it simply isn’t worth the risk. When caught drink or drug driving, you face losing your licence, potentially your job and you could even be imprisoned.

“Please think about your safety and that of others before getting behind the wheel. Particularly during this difficult time, we should all be looking out for each other and being safe. If you have concerns about someone drink or drug driving, please contact us so we can take action.”

Tags:
Drink Driving
drug driving
Police Scotland

More articles about Drink Driving, drug driving and Police Scotland

Warning over fraudsters telling folk to transfer cash to ‘safe account’
Warning over fraudsters telling folk to transfer cash to ‘safe account’
21/05/2020
Dog walkers urged to be mindful during lambing season
Dog walkers urged to be mindful during lambing season
09/03/2020
Nature watchers urged to stay safe
Nature watchers urged to stay safe
09/03/2020
Police investigation after fence breached
Police investigation after fence breached
12/02/2020
Police investigating incidents
Police investigating incidents
07/02/2020
Caution urged at community council over ‘dodgy vans’
Caution urged at community council over ‘dodgy vans’
03/12/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top