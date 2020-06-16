16th June 2020
Auction raises over £5,000 for RNLI in absence of Aith gala

An online fundraiser organised in place of the annual Aith Lifeboat gala has raised over £5,500 for the RNLI.

Andrea Abernethy and her sister, Laura, helped to organise an online auction after this year’s gala at Aith had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

With over 80 prizes donated by local businesses and members of the public, the local community were invited to bid for each item – raising over £5,500 for the RNLI.

Andrea said that it was “excellent” to raise this amount for the RNLI, and that it “nearly makes up for having to call off the gala” this year.

“Folk around here always chip in lots for RNLI fundraisers.

“It’s such a good cause, and – because the lifeboat is based here – we can all see just how often it gets called on to help people around Shetland.”

Aith coxswain John Robertson gave a “big thanks” to the local fundraising team and to all the businesses who had donated prizes to help soften the blow of the gala’s cancellation this year.

“The RNLI is very lucky to have such a supportive community here in Aith, and across the whole of Shetland,” he said.

The annual Aith gala, which was set to be held on Sunday 7th June this year, has been held since 1972 and regularly raises around £6,000 for the RNLI.

