Scalloway fishermen and NAFC student scoops top award

A young Scalloway man and student at the NAFC Marine Centre has been named as “Trainee Fisherman of the Year” in the Fishing News Awards.

Campbell Hunter, who is a crewman on the local whitefish boat Guiding Light (LK 84), received the award in a virtual ceremony last night (Monday).

The Fishing News Awards shine a spotlight on the achievements, innovations, and successes of the commercial fishing industries of the UK and Ireland over the last year.

Mr Hunter was brought up in Scalloway where his family was mainly involved in the fish buying and processing industry.

He decided his future lay in fish catching and while still at school enrolled on the NAFC’s “Maritime Skills for Work” programme, successfully gaining five SQA units relating to maritime activities.

On leaving school, Mr Hunter enrolled on the centre’s Seafish “Introduction to Commercial Fishing” programme, where he showed dedication to his studies and real enthusiasm towards the practical activities. He gained a berth on the Guiding Light where he is said to be making good progress.

Recognising the benefits of training, Mr Hunter enrolled on the Seafish “Safety Awareness” course as soon as he was eligible and then on a Modern Apprenticeship in Sea Fishing.

During this training he gained knowledge of safe working practices and seamanship skills, gained a VHF radio certificate and undertook a high level of net mending.

Part of his training included his class making a complete rockhopper trawl net from scratch, something few fishermen have had the opportunity to do.

Mr Hunter has been keen to pursue the training offered to young fishermen in Shetland, recognising the value it adds to himself as a crew member and its contribution to safety in the industry.

According to the NAFC he had shown a real drive throughout his training in pursuing his career as a commercial fishermen.

Section leader for fisheries training Mark Fullerton said: “He is a worthy winner of this award which had entrants from throughout the UK.

“During all of his training at the NAFC Campbell’s attendance, classroom and practical work were excellent.”