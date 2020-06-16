Scalloway wins Fishing Port of the Year award

Scalloway Harbour has been recognised as the fishing port of the year at the 2020 Fishing News awards.

The port beat off competition from Brixham, Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Scrabster, which were also shortlisted.

Chairwoman of the SIC’s council harbour board Andrea Manson called it a “feather in the cap” for the harbour.

The award recognised the “extremely high level of service to the skippers and crews of local and visiting whitefish boats” during the fishmarket’s £5.6 million redevelopment.

Work began in late 2018 to demolish the old building and to construct a new and larger premises on the same site. During this time, a temporary chilled fish market was created nearby to allow landings to continue.

Judges recognised that continuing to provide service during this “very unusual and challenging situation” was a “unique and large-scale achievement”.

The new fishmarket, which was funded by the SIC, has double the space of the previous one.

Ms Manson said: “This is a feather in the cap for Scalloway Harbour, whose staff provide an excellent service for whitefish boats and other industry vessels.

“Scalloway Harbour has seen landings grow significantly over recent years and this partly due to the services and facilities available.

“Shetland Islands Council’s investment in the new fishmarket shows our level of commitment to support the future growth of the harbour and the local economy.”

In another boost for the village, Campbell Hunter was named trainee fisherman of the year at the virtual awards ceremony on Monday night.

The Adenia LK 193, Charisma LK 362 and Zephyr LK 394 were also shortlisted in the pelagic category of the New Boat of the Year award.