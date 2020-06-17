SSE pledges almost £600 million to Viking windfarm project

SSE Renewables has approved a final investment decision on the Viking Energy windfarm, dedicating almost £600 million to the project.

Managing director of SSE Renewables, Jim Smith, said that the 103-turbine windfarm “will help kickstart the green economic recovery” after coronavirus, and would bring “much needed low–carbon investment to Shetland”.

SSE’s capital expenditure on the project is expected to total £580 million.

Energy minister Paul Wheelhouse welcomed the announcement, calling it “excellent news for Shetland”.

“The Viking wind farm project is also a great symbol for the green recovery that the Scottish government is determined to foster and encourage, as we move through and beyond the current coronavirus pandemic.

“It is essential that the community of Shetland benefits from this project and we look forward to further news of contracts being awarded to local businesses, as well as Scotland as a whole, during the construction phase.”

SSE said they are now waiting on the outcome of Ofgem’s consultation on the windfarm, expected in July 2020, with Ofgem previously saying they were “minded-to” accept Viking’s request to build a 600MW transmission connection from Shetland to the mainland.

Final approval from Ofgem was conditional on the Viking wind farm reaching a positive final investment, which the announcement from SSE confirms.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.