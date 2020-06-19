Inter-islands ferry travel to be allowed for family visits – but no change yet on NorthLink services

Shetland folk will soon be able to travel on inter-island ferries to see their family – but those flouting the guidance could still be reported to police.

SIC head of transport Michael Craigie said the council was currently considering the implications of moving to phase two, which was announced by the First Minister yesterday.

Nicola Sturgeon said public transport would operate increased services during this period – and Transport Scotland has since stated that “travelling to and from islands to visit family is acceptable”, although people should consider whether they can follow other guidelines.

While NorthLink Ferries has yet to change its guidance on non-essential travel – with all bookings currently cancelled up until 26th July – Mr Craigie said the inter-islands services would be increased from 29th June.

The SIC will be releasing more details about the revised timetables on Monday.

While Mr Craigie said two vessel services would resume, he added that the timetable would likely finish earlier in the evenings.

He said travel for essential shopping and family visits would now be permitted, but stressed that folk must still exercise personal responsibility when deciding whether to travel.

“If we feel there are inconsistencies around someone’s reasons for travelling, we will continue to challenge people and will engage with the police if necessary,” he said.

Since 6th April all payment for travel must be made through account cards and all travel on ferries must be booked.

Mr Craigie said that was still the preferred method – although there could be rare exceptions for particularly urgent requirements.

ZetTrans chairman Ryan Thomson has also posted details about the changes on Facebook.

“The SIC will revert to a summer ferry timetable from Monday 29th June 2020 across all our internal ferries,” he stated.

“As per Scottish government advice, it is acceptable to travel on our internal ferries to meet members of your family, in an outdoor space, as long as you can do so while adhering to all other guidance.

“I would urge people to please continue to be sensible around the trips they are making.”

Details on whether folk will be able to travel to the isles for exercise purposes, such as from Lerwick to Bressay, have yet to be confirmed – but are likely to be made on Monday.

Transport Scotland has said travel to islands for leisure and recreation by ferry is “not encouraged”.

“Travelling to and from islands to visit family is acceptable, but individuals should consider whether they can do so while acting in line with all other guidance,” the authority stated.

Separate guidance has also been introduced requiring mandatory use of face covering on public transport which includes enclosed areas on ferries.