19th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Public asked to be cautious over blue-green algae

Public asked to be cautious over blue-green algae
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

People have been asked to be cautious when visiting lochs and burns around the isles as blue-green algae may be present.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the Scottish Environment Protectin Agency (SEPA) has not been able to carry out any regular water testing of any lochs suspected of containing the growth.

Shetland Islands Council, which regularly issues warnings over the algae, said it could be present in “lochs and other water bodies, especially in warmer weather”, and the public was asked to exercise caution where it may be seen.

Reports had been received to date of blooms in the Loch of Brindister, Kirkhouse Water near Bixter, and Clickimin Loch at Lerwick, the council said.

A statement read: “Dogs and livestock should be kept away from these lochs to prevent any potential health effects. The public are advised not to bathe in any affected waters and fishermen should also exercise caution.”

People are requested to make reports of sightings by contacting the local environmental health team on (01595) 745250, by email at ehadmin@shetland.gov.uk or via Facebook.

The environmental health service will take appropriate practical action and the list of affected lochs will be added to a webpage at www.shetland.gov.uk/environmental_health/publichealthalerts.asp

People can also report any sightings of blue-green algae using an app developed by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, available at www.ceh.ac.uk/algal-blooms/bloomin-algae  where further information can be found.

Tags:
Blue-green algae
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Blue-green algae and Shetland Islands Council

Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
09/06/2020
‘Steady flow’ of traffic as dump re-opens
‘Steady flow’ of traffic as dump re-opens
01/06/2020
Councillors cost about £10,000 more in total than previous year
Councillors cost about £10,000 more in total than previous year
01/06/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top