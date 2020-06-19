Shops, sheep and sauerkraut among latest members of Shetland Food and Drink

Eleven local businesses have signed up as new members of Shetland Food and Drink (SFAD), with the organisation urging isles firms to come together in the face of a difficult economic outlook.

“Superkraut” producer Good Nude Food is one of the latest food companies in the isles to join, along with Garths Croft in Bressay and the plant-based company Nourished by Kitty.

Tour group providers Shetland Wool Adventures and Shetland With Laurie have also come on board, along with local retailers such as Bigton Shop and RS Henderson in Cullivoe.

SFAD has said they will “redouble” their efforts over the summer to promote local produce and the virtues of shopping locally.

Manager Claire White said that “now more than ever” businesses needed to move together.

“There’s never been a more important time for local accommodation providers to consider, where appropriate, the food they serve to their guests,” she said.

SFAD now has 64 members.