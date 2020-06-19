19th June 2020
Westminster supports over 3,000 isles jobs during pandemic

The UK government has supported the wages of 3,300 jobs in Shetland since the launch of its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

Both schemes were announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and are run by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as part of a package of support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses furloughed 2,700 jobs in Shetland up to 31st May, since the CJRS was launched on 20th April. That was to help UK employers who had been severely affected by coronavirus to retain their employees and protect the UK economy.

An announcement was made on 12th May that the scheme would run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 600 self-employed individuals in Shetland who had been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and paid grants worth a total of £2 million up to 31st May.

The Chancellor announced an extension to this scheme on 29th May. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant would be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Mr Sunak said: “The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in Scotland and across the UK during the crisis.

“Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.”

