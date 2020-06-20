Halcro-Johnston backs ‘Open our Schools’ campaign

Highlands and Islands list MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is giving his strong backing to the Scottish Conservatives’ new “Open Our Schools” campaign.

The online campaign is designed to give support to teachers and parents who are demanding that the SNP government improves its plans for a return to the classroom.

Mr Halcro Johnston, the Tory shadow education minister, said: “There is a huge concern in our communities about the SNP’s plans for ‘blended learning’ which could see youngsters in some areas attend school just once a week when they finally get to return.

“This could worsen an already damaging situation, and risks leaving children in Scotland at a disadvantage compared to children in other parts of the UK and Europe.

“It is impossible to overstate the harm this disruption is causing, particularly to children who have found it difficult to engage with education outside the classroom.”

Mr Halcro Johnston said under the SNP, Scottish education was already in trouble with declining standards and attainment levels.

He added: “We cannot allow that to be compounded by their slow and uncertain response to getting our children back to school.

“Our campaign is designed to give concerned people the opportunity to make their views heard.”