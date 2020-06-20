Hjaltland signs up to Dolly Parton free book scheme for youngsters

Children across the isles are set to receive a free book each month until their fifth birthday as a result of Hjaltland Housing Association signing up to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Any child under five residing in a Hjaltland property will be eligible to benefit from the scheme, with books being posted direct to the children, creating a gift experience to inspire a love of books and reading.

The initiative recognises the positive benefits to children who read in early life, as well as the quality time parents and carers can spend with their children.

Head of housing and customer service Ian Bray said: “Hjaltland is delighted to be working with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to offer this exciting initiative to our tenants with children under five years of age.

“Our involvement with the imagination library reinforces our commitment in delivering great services to our tenants, at a time when we are aware many will be worried about their financial situation.

“We would like to remind all tenants that we are here to offer support and guidance where there is financial hardship or worry about what the future may hold – our staff are available on (01595) 694986 or mail@hjaltland.org.”

Dolly Parton created the imagination library as a tribute to her father, who was unable to read. Her mission was to inspire children to love to read, and since launching in 1995, the scheme has become an award-winning early childhood book gifting programme across the world.