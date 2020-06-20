Walk staged at Clickimin in support of Black Lives Matter

Another walk in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest movement was held on the outskirts of Lerwick today (Saturday).

The latest event was organised by Mae Jamieson, 16, from Sullom, who said she had been sparked into action after watching footage of the arrest and eventual of George Floyd.

The black American died in Minneapolis earlier this month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Last weekend a series of walks, under the banner of “Shetland Staands Wi Black Lives Matter” were held all over Shetland, from Unst to Fair Isle. An estimated 2,200 people turned out and picked up leaflets showing their support for the BLM cause.

They were organised by Joy Duncan from Scalloway, who hoped they would serve as a catalyist towards changing attitudes towards the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) community.

Today’s walk saw a stand set up at the entrance to the Clickimin Broch, from where people taking part could pick up hand sanitiser, masks and gloves.

Participants were asked to walk anti-clockwise around the Clickimin Loch, displaying banners along the route.

The walks were expected to continue until around 4pm, with participants urged to keep to social-distancing rules while taking part.