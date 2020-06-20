21st June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Walk staged at Clickimin in support of Black Lives Matter

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online


Eric Perdu and his daughter Eliza with the signs they had made for this afternoon’s Black Lives Matter walk at Clickimin. Photo: Kevin Jones

Another walk in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest movement was held on the outskirts of Lerwick today (Saturday).

The latest event was organised by Mae Jamieson, 16, from Sullom, who said she had been sparked into action after watching footage of the arrest and eventual of George Floyd.

The black American died in Minneapolis earlier this month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Last weekend a series of walks, under the banner of “Shetland Staands Wi Black Lives Matter” were held all over Shetland, from Unst to Fair Isle. An estimated 2,200 people turned out and picked up leaflets showing their support for the BLM cause.

They were organised by Joy Duncan from Scalloway, who hoped they would serve as a catalyist towards changing attitudes towards the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) community.

Kingsley Ozuzu and Natasha Fraser make their away along the path at Clickimin. Photo: Kevin Jones

Today’s walk saw a stand set up at the entrance to the Clickimin Broch, from where people taking part could pick up hand sanitiser, masks and gloves.

Participants were asked to walk anti-clockwise around the Clickimin Loch, displaying banners along the route.

The walks were expected to continue until around 4pm, with participants urged to keep to social-distancing rules while taking part.

Tags:
black lives matter
clickimin
Mae Jamieson

More articles about black lives matter, clickimin and Mae Jamieson

UK must not sell weapons to USA, MP says
UK must not sell weapons to USA, MP says
12/06/2020
Guizer Jarl Summers: ‘Blackface will not be tolerated’
Guizer Jarl Summers: ‘Blackface will not be tolerated’
10/06/2020
Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
09/06/2020
Walks will take a stand against racism
Walks will take a stand against racism
08/06/2020
Coronavirus means car show is cancelled
Coronavirus means car show is cancelled
13/03/2020
Helicopter flies sick people to hospital on Christmas Day
Helicopter flies sick people to hospital on Christmas Day
26/12/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top