Library extends home delivery service

Shetland Library is to extend its home delivery service for books and also introduce “customer collection” at its premises in Lerwick.

A delivery system has been established that covers former housebound and mobile library routes, and there is now some capacity to include more households.

Where there is high demand, priority will be given to those who are disabled or shielding, or otherwise isolated or in particular need.

Customers can phone or email the library and request a selection of books be made up for them.

It may not currently be possible to fulfil requests for particular items, but staff will try to prepare a good selection.

The monthly delivery system will cover most of the Mainland as well as Unst, Yell, Whalsay and Bressay.

From Monday 29th June, non-contact collection will operate from the library in Lerwick, and people can order a selection bag of up to 20 books by phoning or emailing the library.

Again, it might not be possible to get particular books, but up to six titles can be reserved and staff will select them if and when possible.

Collection will be from the library outer door during a specific time slot to be confirmed with customers.

Staff will be incorporating distancing and hygiene safeguards, and returned books are “quarantined” for 72 hours. Customers were welcome to start calling or emailing in their orders from Monday 22nd June.

More information will be posted on Shetland Library’s website and social media as the services develop and expand.

Libraries cannot open to the public until phase three of the Scottish government recovery plan and access is likely to be limited, so collection and delivery of books may be a big part of the library offer for some time.

Meanwhile the library’s eBook services have been increased with the launch of a second eBook platform, Borrowbox.

Members can use books, audiobooks, magazines, comics and newspapers online, free of charge. Borrowing of eBooks has more than doubled since lockdown. Non-members can join by contacting the library.

People are also encouraged to call the library if they need help with using eBooks for with other ICT issues.