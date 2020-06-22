22nd June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Support telephone line for NHS, health and care staff

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A new telephone line has been set up in response to Covid-19 to support the wellbeing of all NHS, health and care staff during the difficult times.

The line has been developed by the NHS/SIC staff wellbeing support team and has a team of listeners who have put themselves forward from NHS teams, council staff and volunteers.

The listeners and the wellbeing support team have had guidance and training in setting up the phone line provided by volunteers from the local Samaritans branch.

The Samaritans are continuing to provide a support role to all listeners as the support line develops.

The support line has been tested over a number of weeks with the official launch being today (Monday).

The service will be open for all staff across NHS, community health and care to call Monday to Friday 6pm to 9pm, alongside a national support line which will be launched later.

The staff support line is open to staff in any part of the care sector in Shetland who may want to contact someone at a local level rather using a national service.

Staff may just need a listening ear or wish to discuss something specific that is worrying them. The listeners have been trained to use their listening skills but are also able to signpost if needed to local and national services.

The free-to-call number is a 0800 043 0366 and will be available 6pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday.

Tags:
Covid-19
NHS
Samaritans
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Covid-19, NHS, Samaritans and Shetland Islands Council

Public asked to be cautious over blue-green algae
Public asked to be cautious over blue-green algae
19/06/2020
Covid testing service will be moved
Covid testing service will be moved
12/06/2020
Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
Student calls for isles to play active role in stamping out racism
09/06/2020
‘Alarming’ increase in number of children using foodbank
‘Alarming’ increase in number of children using foodbank
05/06/2020
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
02/06/2020
WATCH: Covid no barrier for dog training exercises
WATCH: Covid no barrier for dog training exercises
02/06/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top