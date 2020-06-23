23rd June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Full return to education to take place from August

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The Scottish government’s Education Secretary has announced plans for a return to full-time education in schools by August.

John Swinney said schools should prepare to go back without social distancing as long as the virus is suppressed.

Plans have been in place for a blended model of education to be introduced when school pupils return to their lessons on 11th August. That idea is now being retained as a contingency measure, something Mr Swinney said “was and is necessary”.

He also highlighted measures aimed at increasing “digital inclusion”.

The Scottish government has already committed to spending £30m on laptops for disadvantaged pupils.

Extra funds have also been committed, probationary teachers are being guaranteed teaching posts – as long as they have reached the standard of full registration – and retired teachers may be encouraged to come back to the role.

The news comes after the First Minister addressed youngsters about to leave school in a speech earlier today.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I know some of you now will be finishing up and I’m so sorry that you are not able to celebrate this milestone in your lives with your classmates and your teachers in the normal way.

“I know that is a bitter disappointment.”

Tags:
coronavirus
John Swinney
schools

More articles about coronavirus, John Swinney and schools

Westminster supports over 3,000 isles jobs during pandemic
Westminster supports over 3,000 isles jobs during pandemic
19/06/2020
Sea Farms will pay back over £100,000 of furlough money
Sea Farms will pay back over £100,000 of furlough money
19/06/2020
Shetland patients advised to take ferry rather than plane to mainland appointments
Shetland patients advised to take ferry rather than plane to mainland appointments
17/06/2020
Extra funding boost for free school meals is welcomed
Extra funding boost for free school meals is welcomed
16/06/2020
Auction raises over £5,000 for RNLI in absence of Aith gala
Auction raises over £5,000 for RNLI in absence of Aith gala
16/06/2020
Islesburgh Drama Group cancels all productions for 2020
Islesburgh Drama Group cancels all productions for 2020
13/06/2020

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top