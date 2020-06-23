Full return to education to take place from August

The Scottish government’s Education Secretary has announced plans for a return to full-time education in schools by August.

John Swinney said schools should prepare to go back without social distancing as long as the virus is suppressed.

Plans have been in place for a blended model of education to be introduced when school pupils return to their lessons on 11th August. That idea is now being retained as a contingency measure, something Mr Swinney said “was and is necessary”.

He also highlighted measures aimed at increasing “digital inclusion”.

The Scottish government has already committed to spending £30m on laptops for disadvantaged pupils.

Extra funds have also been committed, probationary teachers are being guaranteed teaching posts – as long as they have reached the standard of full registration – and retired teachers may be encouraged to come back to the role.

The news comes after the First Minister addressed youngsters about to leave school in a speech earlier today.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “I know some of you now will be finishing up and I’m so sorry that you are not able to celebrate this milestone in your lives with your classmates and your teachers in the normal way.

“I know that is a bitter disappointment.”