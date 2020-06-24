Inter-island ferry travel likely to be permitted for leisure trips from next month

Shetland folk will likely be able to travel on the inter-islands ferries for leisure and recreation from 3rd July, the SIC has confirmed.

The council said that while current advice was for people to remain in their local area as much as possible – the guidance was likely to be lifted from next Friday, when self-catering holiday accommodation also opens up.

The SIC had already confirmed that the move to phase two of the route map out of lockdown would mean family visits were permitted.

It is moving to its summer timetable from Monday, 29th June, though with some restrictions around late evening sailings.

Ferry crossings will return to two-vessel operations on Yell Sound, Bluemull Sound and Whalsay routes, along with single vessels on other routes, as normal.

The restrictions that remain are reduced late evening sailings, with the last sailings being around 10pm depending on the route.

All services remain bookings only and payment by account card only.

The change to timetables has been made to support continued travel for essential workers, commercial activity and other necessary travel.

The SIC said home working is still the preferred means of working in phase two.

Where home working is not possible businesses and organisations are encouraged to manage travel demand through staggered start times and flexible working patterns.

Public bus services, which link with ferry services, will also return to the full normal timetable from 29th June.

The exception is the 2255 departure of the Service 23 from Lerwick on Saturdays which remains suspended, along with all other late night Friday and Saturday bus services during this phase.

Face coverings are now mandatory on public transport including buses, taxis, inter-island flights, or in the enclosed areas on ferries, such as passenger lounges. Children under five and people with certain medical conditions are exempt from this requirement.

Passengers are reminded that they should not be travelling if they have symptoms of coronavirus, and are asked to observe physical distancing on public transport.

The new timetables will be published tomorrow ((Thursday) on the Council’s Ferry Services webpage at: www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries/timetable.asp