POLL: Have your say on Shetland’s energy future

SSE Renewables announced last week that it would be plunging almost £600 million into the 103-turbine Viking Energy windfarm.

That news was welcomed by energy minister Paul Wheelhouse, along with SIC leader Steven Coutts and convener Malcolm Bell.

It was also met with anger from anti-Viking Energy group Sustainable Shetland and one of the SIC’s newest councillors, Moraig Lyall.

SSE’s investment paves the way for Ofgem to approve plans for a 600MW inter-connector cable between the isles and the mainland.

That could mean that as well as Viking Energy, companies such as Peel Energy and Energy Isles could move ahead with plans for windfarms in Yell and Mossy Hill.

A gas-fired power station has been suggested as a viable alternative to the windfarm by the Danish company BWSC and Shell’s Scandinavian subsidiary Gasnor, and was previously backed by councillor Andrea Manson.

Sustainable Shetland has also backed these plans over the windfarm proposal.

