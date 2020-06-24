POLL: Have your say on Shetland’s energy future
SSE Renewables announced last week that it would be plunging almost £600 million into the 103-turbine Viking Energy windfarm.
That news was welcomed by energy minister Paul Wheelhouse, along with SIC leader Steven Coutts and convener Malcolm Bell.
It was also met with anger from anti-Viking Energy group Sustainable Shetland and one of the SIC’s newest councillors, Moraig Lyall.
SSE’s investment paves the way for Ofgem to approve plans for a 600MW inter-connector cable between the isles and the mainland.
That could mean that as well as Viking Energy, companies such as Peel Energy and Energy Isles could move ahead with plans for windfarms in Yell and Mossy Hill.
A gas-fired power station has been suggested as a viable alternative to the windfarm by the Danish company BWSC and Shell’s Scandinavian subsidiary Gasnor, and was previously backed by councillor Andrea Manson.
Sustainable Shetland has also backed these plans over the windfarm proposal.
What would you prefer? Have your say in our poll below.
Why do you not just give everyone the straighforward chance to either say yes or no to the windfarm proposal? Teh options for two and three are not stated clearly and all they do is confuse and split any opposing votes.
Also, why can we not see the results when you vote as you can in most other polls?
Come on Shetland Times – lets hear what the public have to say.
Please can we have a straightforward for or against vote regarding proposed windfarm in Shetland. I really feel that Shetlanders have not had fair representation in this matter.
Thank you.
Mary
For or against please
Can we have a vote for/against the wind farm.
We need to be able to vote for or against windfarm, please.
The people of Shetland need to have their say.
Pauline
The people who make these decisions to locate monstrosities (wind turbines) in other people’s back yard do not consider the health and upheaval we will have to endure and the ruination of the island and wildlife.
We are opposed to these plans and hope that they will not go ahead. The system will go through the motions to appease the minions but no doubt the decisions have already been made, so I will not hold my breath.
John
It is interesting to not know what the costs will be for this project, and the running costs thereafter? I do not think the economics of such a project have been disclosed to the level where it would be under public scrutiny and for many questions to be asked as to the viability and for this project to be economically sustainable for the greater good of Shetland and the people?
Not doubt though, there will be a handful of people who will benefit immensely economically from such a project, and, probably, have put very little of their own money into it?
Also, I expect the costs, like any building work, will escalate well beyond its budget and no doubt, again, the Viking Energy Project will have its hand out towards the Council to ‘ bail it out again ‘ ?
The difficult scenario would be for miillions to be spent until such a time the project is not viable economically to continue, and the SIC wasting millions in the process of burying this massive white elephant.
Lets hope I am proved wrong for the greater good of everybody??