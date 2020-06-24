Window smashed at Sound Primary School in Lerwick

The police are appealing for witnesses after a vandalism incident at Sound Primary School in Lerwick.

They said a window was smashed by “unknown means” between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

The police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

No personal details would be taken, information was not traced or recorded and witnesses would not go to court, the police added.