24th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Window smashed at Sound Primary School in Lerwick

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The police are appealing for witnesses after a vandalism incident at Sound Primary School in Lerwick.

They said a window was smashed by “unknown means” between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

The police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

No personal details would be taken, information was not traced or recorded and witnesses would not go to court, the police added.

Tags:
Police
Sound Primary School

More articles about Police and Sound Primary School

Police thank public for their support over coronavirus lockdown
Police thank public for their support over coronavirus lockdown
09/05/2020
Warning against fireworks during ‘Clap for Carers”
Warning against fireworks during ‘Clap for Carers”
05/05/2020
Police appeal for witnesses to Girlsta collision
Police appeal for witnesses to Girlsta collision
22/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top