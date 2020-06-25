25th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Acclaimed fiddler Kevin Henderson to release new album

Acclaimed fiddler Kevin Henderson to release new album
0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Acclaimed Shetland fiddle musician Kevin Henderson is to release a new album in early July.

Henderson, who lives in Norway, has collaborated with US pianist Neil Pearlman to bring together the album, Burden Lake.

Though Pearlman is best-known as a jazz pianist, Henderson insisted the new release was very much a collection of traditional tunes, written and recorded by the pair following a tour of America in January 2019.

“Neil comes from a very diverse background,” Henderson said.

“He’s predominantly a jazz pianist but he has a huge understanding of music.”

Burden Lake’s release was originally set to coincide with a tour by the duo in May. That, like so many tours, has been postponed due to coronavirus, and Henderson admitted that the album’s release is “not ideal timing wise”.

The album’s release, and recording, has been funded by Henderson and Pearlman themselves.

Henderson said this week there were some concerns about releasing the album at a time when concerts, and audiences returning to gigs, seem to be a long way off.

“We sell most of our albums at concerts,” he said, adding that while music streaming would provide a very small source of income, that return was “extremely bad for musicians”.

The May tour has been moved forward to next year, and Henderson said they would “definitely” hope to return to Shetland for a concert.

But he said the majority of his touring revolved around the USA and UK, with uncertainty over travelling and concerts themselves likely to put paid to any upcoming gigs.

For Henderson and Pearlman, at least, they can look forward to the Friday 3rd July launch.

More in Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
Kevin Henderson

More articles about Kevin Henderson

Isles fiddlers pitch in on version of Wild Mountain Thyme
Isles fiddlers pitch in on version of Wild Mountain Thyme
28/04/2020
Folk Weekender festival gears up for finale
Folk Weekender festival gears up for finale
07/07/2018
Kevin Henderson to take the helm for Fiddle Frenzy in 2019 – but no frenzy will be held this year
Kevin Henderson to take the helm for Fiddle Frenzy in 2019 – but no frenzy will be held this year
09/01/2018

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top