Acclaimed fiddler Kevin Henderson to release new album

Acclaimed Shetland fiddle musician Kevin Henderson is to release a new album in early July.

Henderson, who lives in Norway, has collaborated with US pianist Neil Pearlman to bring together the album, Burden Lake.

Though Pearlman is best-known as a jazz pianist, Henderson insisted the new release was very much a collection of traditional tunes, written and recorded by the pair following a tour of America in January 2019.

“Neil comes from a very diverse background,” Henderson said.

“He’s predominantly a jazz pianist but he has a huge understanding of music.”

Burden Lake’s release was originally set to coincide with a tour by the duo in May. That, like so many tours, has been postponed due to coronavirus, and Henderson admitted that the album’s release is “not ideal timing wise”.

The album’s release, and recording, has been funded by Henderson and Pearlman themselves.

Henderson said this week there were some concerns about releasing the album at a time when concerts, and audiences returning to gigs, seem to be a long way off.

“We sell most of our albums at concerts,” he said, adding that while music streaming would provide a very small source of income, that return was “extremely bad for musicians”.

The May tour has been moved forward to next year, and Henderson said they would “definitely” hope to return to Shetland for a concert.

But he said the majority of his touring revolved around the USA and UK, with uncertainty over travelling and concerts themselves likely to put paid to any upcoming gigs.

For Henderson and Pearlman, at least, they can look forward to the Friday 3rd July launch.

