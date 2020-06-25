Freight vessel runs aground on approach to Aberdeen

A NorthLink freight vessel ran aground in Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

The Arrow was coming to the harbour towards the end of her overnight sailing south from Lerwick.

Coastguard officials in Aberdeen told The Shetland Times she ran aground in the fairway channel at around 7.30am.

Harbour tugs were dispatched to assist the ferry, and another vessel on the scene also provided assistance.

The vessel is now alongside the harbour. An inspection is expected to be carried out before she will sail again.

Aberdeen Coastguard said there were no injuries as a result of the incident. There was also no pollution.

NorthLink said: “We can confirm that the chartered MV Arrow freight vessel ran aground upon entering Aberdeen Harbour at approximately 0730 today [Thursday 25 June]. There were no reported injuries or risk to the environment and the vessel has since been freed and proceeded to its normal berth. We are working with Aberdeen Harbour Board, the vessel’s owners and the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation.”