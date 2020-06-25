25th June 2020
‘Shetland’ filming to resume in 2021

Filming on series six of the acclaimed BBC drama Shetland will not resume until 2021.

The next series of the programme was initially due to be filmed in March, but was put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a short statement the BBC announced a decision had been made to now resume filming in 2021 instead.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis,” the BBC said.

Two more series of the murder-mystery drama, based on the Ann Cleeves’ novels, were announced in December 2019.

Starring Douglas Henshall, Alison O’Donnell and Steven Robertson, the series has won fans all across the world.

