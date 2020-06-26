Calls for new tourism campaign made in light of closures caused by Covid-19

Calls are being made of the Scottish government to fund a campaign to support hospitality and tourism.

It comes after businesses in England heard they would be allowed to reopen from 4th July.

North of the border, the Scottish government has decided businesses in the sector here will have to wait until 15th July to re-open.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has argued it’s unfair that tourism and hospitality operators will miss out on capitalising on a period of two weeks at the busiest time of year.

“No part of Scotland is more dependent on tourism for jobs and prosperity than the Highlands and Islands,” he said.

“Many of our local businesses are already struggling to make ends meet after months of being forced to stay closed, and so the Scottish government extending that closure for an additional two weeks is causing many real concern.”

He called on Scottish ministers to ensure they fund a “wide-ranging and comprehensive” marketing campaign to encourage more visitors.