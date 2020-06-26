Carmichael calls for clarity over Hong Kong

Shetland’s MP has urged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to return to parliament following concerns over a “lack of clarity” on government measures to support Hong Kong and British nationals.

Alistair Carmichael is making the call in light of the deadline for China’s new national security law on Tuesday.

Speaking in the House, Mr Carmichael said “the eyes of the world” would turn again towards Hong Kong as the 30th June deadline in relation to China’s new security law will expire.

The isles MP, who serves as the Liberal Democrat’s spokesman on foreign affairs, said a statement from the Foreign Secretary would “demonstrate a seriousness of intent”.

Leader of the House, Jacob Rees Mogg, said Mr Raab would be in the House of Commons next Tuesday. He said the government’s approach to China remained “rooted in our values and our interests”.