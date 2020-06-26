26th June 2020
Play areas across Shetland to reopen next week as Covid restrictions relaxed

The play area at Gulberwick is among those set to reopen. Photo: SIC

Eager youngsters who want to get out and play will be able to return to playgrounds and multi courts next week.

Sites have been closed since lockdown was imposed at the end of March but they are able to reopen as restrictions are eased. Playgrounds and multi-courts across Shetland will reopen on Tuesday.

SIC will carry out inspections at over 70 play areas on Monday and new signs reminding users of social distancing requirements and hygiene reminders will be erected. Anyone visiting a play area or multicourt should wait until staff have reopened gates before use.

If any play area or multicourt appears busy people are urged to return later. Adults and children are asked to wash their hands thoroughly before and after their visit and to take their own hand sanitiser wherever possible.

Anyone displaying symptoms of coronavirus must not visit a play area or multicourt.

Play area guidance has been issued by the SIC.

