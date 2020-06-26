POLL: Are you looking forward to getting out shopping again? Or will Covid-19 concerns keep you away longer?

The easing of lockdown means many shops and businesses will start to reopen in the coming days – following three months of lockdown.

Non-essential shops will be able to reopen on Monday, as part of phase two of the route map out of lockdown.

Provisional dates have also been set for outdoor hospitality, including beer gardens (6th July), followed by indoor hospitality on the 15th.

Hairdressers and barbers will also be able to open on the 15th, along with museums, galleries and cinemas.



Now businesses are starting to reopen, how have your attitudes to shopping changed due to Covid-19?

Although detailed guidelines have been provided to help each sector open safely, business owners in Shetland have said there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to whether customers will return.

As previously reported, households in Lerwick have received more parcels during lockdown than anywhere else in the UK due to a bonanza in online shopping.

But now businesses are starting to reopen – will customers take their spending back to the high street? Or will concerns about a resurgence in the virus keep folk at home?

