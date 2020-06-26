26th June 2020
Town Hall to mark Armed Forces Day

A flag is due to fly on top of Lerwick Town Hall on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day, the annual commemoration of the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

The Ensigns of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force and the Merchant Navy will also be flown on the flagpoles in front of the Town Hall.

Malcolm Bell


Convener of Shetland Islands Council Malcolm Bell said: “It’s important that we show our support for the armed forces and their families, who do so much at home and around the world.

“Having marked the 75th Anniversary of VE Day last month, and the centenary of the end of the First World War in 2018, we also know the sacrifice made by many during past conflicts and in those that continue today.”

