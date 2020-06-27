27th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

North Isles councillor criticises Swinney over schools decision

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A councillor says the Scottish government has shown “blatant disregard” for local authorities following its massive change of heart over when – and how – school children will return to their classrooms.

North Isles member Ryan Thomson says Education Minister John Swinney performed “the U-turn of all U-turns” by announcing the blended learning approach rapidly drawn up by council staff would now serve only as a contingency.

Schools had been preparing for part time education from 11th August onwards for potentially up to a year.

Click on image to enlarge

But, in a significant turn of events, Mr Swinney announced this week that pupils would return for full time education on that date, with no physical distancing measures.

Mr Thomson, who represents the North Isles on the council’s education and families committee, said: “The cabinet secretary for education and skills John Swinney performed the U-turn of all U-turns in announcing that the blended learning approach for our schools is now the contingency, and the bairns will indeed be going back full time on August 11th.

“Showing further blatant disregard for local authorities, all the extraordinary hard work and money spent by our teachers has been completely undone at the flick of a pen without any warning whatsoever.

“Our amazing teaching staff have worked tirelessly throughout the year, and right through the Easter holidays, working over and above probably what they ever have had to do previously.

“Now, work must go into un-doing all the preparation they have done, with a week to go before the schools break up for the holidays. I hope they get the break and well-earned rest they deserve.”

Speaking to The Shetland Times this week, Kenny Pottinger, who chairs Scalloway Primary and Anderson High School parent councils, said he believed the right decision would be made to close schools again should there be another coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a shame it’s so last minute because the teachers and heads have put so much into this blended model,” he said.

Tags:
Covid-19
John Swinney
Ryan Thomson
schools

More articles about Covid-19, John Swinney, Ryan Thomson and schools

Calls for new tourism campaign made in light of closures caused by Covid-19
Calls for new tourism campaign made in light of closures caused by Covid-19
26/06/2020
New shop opens to beat the Covid-gloom
New shop opens to beat the Covid-gloom
24/06/2020
Full return to education to take place from August
Full return to education to take place from August
23/06/2020
Support telephone line for NHS, health and care staff
Support telephone line for NHS, health and care staff
22/06/2020
Extra funding boost for free school meals is welcomed
Extra funding boost for free school meals is welcomed
16/06/2020
Covid testing service will be moved
Covid testing service will be moved
12/06/2020

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top