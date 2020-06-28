Petition aims to save North Mainland hotels

A petition has been launched in the hope hotels in the North Mainland can be saved from the threat of closure.

It comes after it emerged the Moorfield Hotel in Brae was closing on 9th September, with the loss of almost 50 jobs.

A Change.org page has been set up by Karl Maguire, who is calling on the temporary accommodation unit at Sella Ness to be closed instead.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Moorfield owners BDL Hotels a major headache this season, as it has other accommodation providers.

But the main problem facing the Moorfield is the decision by Total to stop housing its Shetland Gas Plant workers at the hotel.

Instead, workers will be heading to the Sella Ness accommodation block, which was recently given the green light to remain open until 2025. It’s feared other hotels in the area could also be at risk.

Earlier this year a Scottish government reporter ruled Shetland Islands Council had acted out of hand when it turned down an extension request.

Mr Maguire said: Sellaness temporary accommodation was supposed to be dismantled when the gas plant was finally finished but was granted an extension.

“A further application was rejected by the council but overturned by the Scottish government.

“It is this government that now needs to rethink and save our hotels from closure in favour of the temporary Sella Ness accommodation.”

North Mainland councillor Alastair Cooper said this week the mood in the area was one of “extreme annoyance”.

BDL is still seeking a judicial review into that decision.