28th June 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Petition aims to save North Mainland hotels

Petition aims to save North Mainland hotels
2 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A petition has been launched in the hope hotels in the North Mainland can be saved from the threat of closure.

It comes after it emerged the Moorfield Hotel in Brae was closing on 9th September, with the loss of almost 50 jobs.

A Change.org page has been set up by Karl Maguire, who is calling on the temporary accommodation unit at Sella Ness to be closed instead.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Moorfield owners BDL Hotels a major headache this season, as it has other accommodation providers.

But the main problem facing the Moorfield is the decision by Total to stop housing its Shetland Gas Plant workers at the hotel.

Instead, workers will be heading to the Sella Ness accommodation block, which was recently given the green light to remain open until 2025. It’s feared other hotels in the area could also be at risk.

Earlier this year a Scottish government reporter ruled Shetland Islands Council had acted out of hand when it turned down an extension request.

Mr Maguire said: Sellaness temporary accommodation was supposed to be dismantled when the gas plant was finally finished but was granted an extension.

“A further application was rejected by the council but overturned by the Scottish government.

“It is this government that now needs to rethink and save our hotels from closure in favour of the temporary Sella Ness accommodation.”

North Mainland councillor Alastair Cooper said this week the mood in the area was one of “extreme annoyance”.

BDL is still seeking a judicial review into that decision.

Tags:
BDL Hotels
Moorfield Hotel
Sella Ness

More articles about BDL Hotels, Moorfield Hotel and Sella Ness

Moorfield Hotel to close
Moorfield Hotel to close
23/06/2020
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
Jobs on the line at North Mainland hotel
02/06/2020
SIC overruled as Sella Ness extension granted
SIC overruled as Sella Ness extension granted
20/01/2020
Councillors reject extension for Sella Ness accommodation camp
Councillors reject extension for Sella Ness accommodation camp
27/05/2019
UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
UPDATE: Suspicious package was false alarm
18/04/2019
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
Sella Ness evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
18/04/2019

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

2 comments

  1. Edward Brennan

    I worked in Shetland Islands on SGP when it was being built and also on the moofield hotel when it was scaffolded,it was inevitable that it would end up in this situation as years past and the workforce from Total have cut back.
    Why not aim to have deals for tourists and boost it’s revenue ? It’s a shame would be a waste of a building and loss of income for locals.

    Reply
  2. Wayne Conroy

    As much as I feel for the workers from the hotel I look back and think how many small accommodation providers were affected when the moorfield opened… exactly the same as what is happening to the moorfield now!

    There was never a market for a hundred room hotel in Brae… the only reason it was ever built was to take advantage of the gas plant workers market… that was never going to last forever!

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top