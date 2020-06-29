News

Coronavirus petition handed to council

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 37 min ago 0
A petition calling for faster testing against coronavirus in case of a second wave of the virus will be discussed by councillors this week.

The petition, which has been signed more than 25 times by businesses and locals, has said that “time is crucial” in the fight against the virus.

“In practical terms, testing delays could result in businesses and organisations being required
to close while waiting for results.

“Delays in testing could close an operation for up to a period of a fortnight each time a case of Covid-19 is suspected.”

The petitioners have called on NHS Shetland to instil confidence by ensuring a dedicated testing facility is put in place to deal with a second wave of the virus, and to turn coronavirus tests around on-isle within 24 hours.

