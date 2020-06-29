Flashback to Walls Regatta 1971

There’s very little chance of any sailing regattas taking place this summer.

But this video takes the viewer back to 1971 when there were plenty of boats on the water at the Walls Regatta.

Thank you to Shetland Film Archive for sharing the footage with us. We will be giving our readers a nostalgic glimpse into Shetland’s past by sharing more videos over the coming weeks.

