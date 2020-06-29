Man denies Lerwick rape claims 

The High Court in Glasgow.

A Danish man is accused of raping a woman in Lerwick.

Lasse Larsen allegedly attacked her at a house in the town on 27th July last year.

The accusation includes claims the 30-year-old pressed the woman against a wall and put his hand over her mouth.

Larsen’s lawyer John Keenan pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Larsen was not present for the case.

Mr Keenan said: “He is resident in Denmark and clearly travel arrangements would have been difficult at this time.”

Both he and prosecutor Greg Farrell told the court they were ready for a trial to be set.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was not possible at the minute.

Lady Stacey instead adjourned until a further hearing to take place in September.

The judge said: “Hopefully at that date a trial can be fixed.”

By Grant McCabe