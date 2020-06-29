MP in call for ‘long term programme’ to protect jobs in seasonal economy

A call has been made on the government to ensure a “long-term programme” is rolled out to protect jobs in the seasonal economy.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael says the risk to jobs from “three winters in a row” due to the reduction in tourism justifies special consideration.

Mr Carmichael said: “The position for people in the visitor economy in my constituency is a particularly acute one due to the highly seasonal nature of the trade that we have – it’s described to me as being like three winters in a row.”

Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “We are looking to get the tourism sector up and running and extending it as long as we can.

Speaking later Mr Carmichael said: “Prevention is better than cure when it comes to the economic damage of job losses and that is still more true of our vibrant yet fragile economy in the isles. We need to do everything to prevent economic crisis turning into an employment crisis.”