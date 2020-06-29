New audiology entrance

The audiology service at the Gilbert Bain Hospital has been given a new entrance.

And to ensure social distancing, patients using the service are being asked to use the new dedicated access.

The signposted new entrance is to the left hand side of the main entrance as you are facing the building.

Chief Audiologist Claire Rogers said in an effort to reduce footfall in the hospital during the Covid-19 emergency, audiology patients were, where possible, having virtual consultations using Attend Anywhere or telephone consultations.

“We know this is a change in the way our service has been offered until now and that many people are used to popping in when they need help.”