News

New Shetlander facing ‘grave’ financial situation

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 20 min ago 0
New Shetlander facing ‘grave’ financial situation

The popular Shetland magazine The New Shetlander is facing an uncertain future, according to its editor Brian Smith.

In his editorial of the Simmer issue, released this month, Mr Smith said that the 73-year-old publication was faced with a “grave” financial situation.

“Now, after 73 years, there is danger that it may not survive much longer.”

Mr Smith said that it would be “desperately sad” if the magazine, which features Shetland poetry and articles promoting the culture and heritage of the isles, could no longer continue.

He said there would be no “hairst” edition this year.

Voluntary Action Shetland, which publishes the magazine quarterly, is expected to make an announcement regarding the magazine’s future this week.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.