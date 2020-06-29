New Shetlander facing ‘grave’ financial situation

The popular Shetland magazine The New Shetlander is facing an uncertain future, according to its editor Brian Smith.

In his editorial of the Simmer issue, released this month, Mr Smith said that the 73-year-old publication was faced with a “grave” financial situation.

“Now, after 73 years, there is danger that it may not survive much longer.”

Mr Smith said that it would be “desperately sad” if the magazine, which features Shetland poetry and articles promoting the culture and heritage of the isles, could no longer continue.

He said there would be no “hairst” edition this year.

Voluntary Action Shetland, which publishes the magazine quarterly, is expected to make an announcement regarding the magazine’s future this week.