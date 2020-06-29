News

‘No plans’ to quarantine English visitors travelling to Shetland

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 40 min ago
The Scottish government said it had to be on its guard as its Covid-19 infection rate continued to fall.

The Scottish government has confirmed it has “no plans” to quarantine people travelling to Scotland from other parts of the UK. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the comments in her lunchtime briefing today (Monday) following reports that the proposals were being considered. 

According to The Sunday Times, Scottish government ministers were considering imposing a quarantine period on English tourists travelling north of the border. 

Whereas Scotland has now recorded four successive days with no new Covid-19 deaths, the virus continues to claims dozens of lives every day in England. 

The Scottish government said that while it had no current plans to impose quarantine “we have to be on our guard against cases coming in from elsewhere”.

“If we did see an ongoing divergence between infection levels in Scotland and the rest of the UK, we would need to consider how we mitigate that,” a spokesperson said,

“We will continue to be guided by the best and most up to date expert scientific advice.”

