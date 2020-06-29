Summer youth camp goes online to beat Covid restrictions

Shetland Christian Youth Camp.

It’s been a feature of summertime for the past 26 years – but this year the Shetland Christian Youth Camp (SCYC) will take place online.

For the past 26 years SCYC has offered free holidays to children but social distancing means that can’t happen at the site in Virkie.

Instead participants can register to take part in a series of online videos with stories, activities, challenges, etc. posted daily to YouTube. These will be split into three age groups to ensure all videos are age specific.

Children will be encouraged to interact by posting their contributions on a closed SCYC Facebook group. Daily prizes will be provided.

Anyone interested in taking part should register on the camp’s website.