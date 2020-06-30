Businesses hail ‘encouraging’ return of shoppers following lockdown

Commercial Street in Lerwick.

A steady stream of shoppers has been seen through Lerwick’s town centre since the easing of lockdown.

While Commercial Street may not yet be bustling, footfall has certainly picked up on recent weeks.

And with the bunting once again decorating the street – it seems like a return towards normality.

Fraser Thompson at Outdoor Trek said there had been folk “mingling” along the street on both Monday and today – with many spending money in the shops.

“It’s an encouraging start,” he said.

While many shops had reopened – several had signs saying they would be reopening later.

Those that had reopened were displaying notices urging folk to socially distance – and several had hand sanitiser available for customers to use.