Carmichael urges government action against China

MP Alistair Carmichael has urged the UK government to “put pressure” on China, following news reports that the country is forcing birth control on Muslim Uighurs to limit their population.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Carmichael said these stories would be “horrific” if they were standalone instances, but added they were instead part of a “course of conduct” that the Chinese government had employed for years.

That conduct included re-education camps, forced repatriation of workers in China and reports of organ harvesting, according to Mr Carmichael.

He added that passivity from the government could risk “the complete destruction of the Uighur people”.

