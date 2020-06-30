Charity’s ‘amazing’ £2,000 Lego donation for poorly Shetland youngsters

Young Arianne Leslie and NHS Shetland's community children’s Nurse Jennifer Henderson with the new Lego. Picture: NHS Shetland

Health staff have welcomed an “amazing” donation of Lego to entertain poorly Shetland youngsters.

Fairy Bricks, a charity which donates Lego to children’s hospices and hospitals, recently delivered £2,000’s worth of various kits to NHS Shetland.

Children’s nurse Jennifer Henderson, with her little helper Arianne Leslie, were reported to have had “great fund unpacking the stack of new Lego”.

The Lego is for children in hospital or attending an appointment to take home with them so as to meet infection control requirements.

The request for the Lego donation was made by NHS staffer Jan Howard.

“It was an amazing selection of kits to meet all age range and interests,” she said.

Fairy Bricks was set up in 2012 with the simple purpose of providing Lego to “brighten the lives of sick children in hospital.”