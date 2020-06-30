News

Cornerstone could start outdoor seating this week

Ryan Nicolson 4 hours 11 min ago 0
Cornerstone could start outdoor seating this week

Drinkers could be set to take to the Main Street of Scalloway before the week is over, after the owners of The Cornerstone restaurant applied for an occasional licence to seat revellers outside.

The Cornerstone would be able to sell alcohol from 11am until 1am if the licences are approved this week.

The application, which will come before the council’s licensing board on Friday at 10am, would allow the restaurant/bar to seat customers outside from Friday 3rd July to Wednesday 15th July in the first instance. That could be extended until Wednesday 29th July if a second licence was to be approved, and could be  extended again until Wednesday 13th August.

Neither the licensing standards officer or the police have raised objections to the plans, although the police has said they would have “concerns” about the safety of pedestrians and road users if the restaurants customers were to spill onto Main Street – particularly with social distancing restrictions.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.