Cornerstone could start outdoor seating this week

Drinkers could be set to take to the Main Street of Scalloway before the week is over, after the owners of The Cornerstone restaurant applied for an occasional licence to seat revellers outside.

The Cornerstone would be able to sell alcohol from 11am until 1am if the licences are approved this week.

The application, which will come before the council’s licensing board on Friday at 10am, would allow the restaurant/bar to seat customers outside from Friday 3rd July to Wednesday 15th July in the first instance. That could be extended until Wednesday 29th July if a second licence was to be approved, and could be extended again until Wednesday 13th August.

Neither the licensing standards officer or the police have raised objections to the plans, although the police has said they would have “concerns” about the safety of pedestrians and road users if the restaurants customers were to spill onto Main Street – particularly with social distancing restrictions.