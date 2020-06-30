Life in Shetland

GALLERY: A walk around Sandsound

Adam Civico 3 hours 26 min ago 0
Shetland has enjoyed some excellent weather this summer with many people making the most of it to get outside exploring the isles.

Shetland Times chief executive Colin Grant is among those to venture out with his family. These photos were taken when they took a trip to Sandsound on Sunday.

If you have been out and about we would be delighted to share your photos in our new Life in Shetland section. You can email us at editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk (use Life in Shetland as the subject) or send images or videos through the share page on our website.

Help us to celebrate “Life in Shetland”.

